Braves 5, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 3:38 pm
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 5 6 5 Totals 30 3 8 3
Acn Jr. rf 2 1 0 0 Hrnndez cf 2 0 0 0
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 2 2 2 1
O.Albes 2b 3 1 2 3 Verdugo lf 2 0 1 0
Kzm Jr. 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 2 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 2 2
Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 Jimenez pr 0 0 0 0
M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Incarte lf 2 0 0 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0
Jackson ph 1 0 1 0 J.Downs ss 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 2 0
Adranza ss 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys pr 1 0 1 0
A.Riley 3b 2 1 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0 D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Pache cf 1 2 1 1 B.Dlbec 1b 2 0 0 0
D.Smyly sp 2 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 0 0 0 0
Cntrras ph 1 0 1 1 Plwecki c 2 1 0 0
Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 010 030 1xx 5
Boston 000 020 1xx 3

E_Adrianza (2), Camargo (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Boston 8. 2B_Albies (1), Jackson (2), Pache (2), Contreras (3), Duran (6), Verdugo (2). HR_Albies (3), Duran (3). SB_Pache (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly W, 1-1 4 2-3 6 2 0 0 4
Johnstone 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soroka S, 1-1 2 2 1 1 2 2
Boston
Perez L, 2-3 5 4 4 4 2 5
Espinal 1 1 0 0 0 0
Blair 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Blair (Heredia).

WP_Espinal.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, John Bacon; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Marvin Hudso.

T_2:18. A_2,003

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

