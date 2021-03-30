Braves 5, Red Sox 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Sndoval 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Yorke 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Adranza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smyly sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hrrmann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|010
|030
|1xx
|–
|5
|Boston
|000
|020
|1xx
|–
|3
E_Adrianza (2), Camargo (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Boston 8. 2B_Albies (1), Jackson (2), Pache (2), Contreras (3), Duran (6), Verdugo (2). HR_Albies (3), Duran (3). SB_Pache (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly W, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Johnstone
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka S, 1-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez L, 2-3
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Espinal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blair
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by_Blair (Heredia).
WP_Espinal.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, John Bacon; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Marvin Hudso.
T_2:18. A_2,003
