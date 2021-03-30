Braves 5, Red Sox 3

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 5 6 5 Totals 30 3 8 3 Acn Jr. rf 2 1 0 0 Hrnndez cf 2 0 0 0 Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 2 2 2 1 O.Albes 2b 3 1 2 3 Verdugo lf 2 0 1 0 Kzm Jr. 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 2 2 Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 Jimenez pr 0 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Incarte lf 2 0 0 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0 Jackson ph 1 0 1 0 J.Downs ss 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 2 0 Adranza ss 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys pr 1 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 2 1 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0 D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 2 1 1 B.Dlbec 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Smyly sp 2 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 0 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 0 1 1 Plwecki c 2 1 0 0 Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 010 030 1xx – 5 Boston 000 020 1xx – 3

E_Adrianza (2), Camargo (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Boston 8. 2B_Albies (1), Jackson (2), Pache (2), Contreras (3), Duran (6), Verdugo (2). HR_Albies (3), Duran (3). SB_Pache (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Smyly W, 1-1 4 2-3 6 2 0 0 4 Johnstone 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soroka S, 1-1 2 2 1 1 2 2

Boston Perez L, 2-3 5 4 4 4 2 5 Espinal 1 1 0 0 0 0 Blair 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Blair (Heredia).

WP_Espinal.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, John Bacon; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Marvin Hudso.

T_2:18. A_2,003

