Braves 5, Red Sox 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|5
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|23
|3
|5
|2
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Arryo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dmritte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Yorke 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mrtinez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Ervin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baldwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wters lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Munoz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ju.Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Shwmake dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Bandy c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Cttam c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|202
|000
|1xx
|–
|5
|Boston
|010
|100
|1xx
|–
|3
E_Ward (1), Downs 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dalbec (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Boston 7. 2B_Acuna Jr. (1), Munoz (1), Cottam (1). SB_Shewmake (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hoekstra H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Toussaint H, 1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Minter H, 1
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De La Cruz S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hart
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seabold
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grotz
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Ward (Lamb).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Manny Gonzale.
T_2:53. A_1,852
