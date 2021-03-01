Braves 5, Red Sox 3

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 5 5 4 Totals 23 3 5 2 Acn Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 C.Arryo ss 2 0 0 0 Dmritte rf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 2 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 2b 1 1 0 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 1 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 1 1 Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0 Br.Ball pr 0 0 0 0 J.Arauz 3b 2 0 1 0 Camargo ss 3 1 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 1 1 0 P.Ervin lf 2 0 1 0 Baldwin ph 1 0 0 0 D.Wters lf 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 1 1 0 0 Cntrras c 2 0 1 3 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 Y.Munoz dh 3 0 1 0 Ju.Dean ph 1 0 0 0 C.Pello rf 0 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 1 0 0 0 Alxnder 3b 1 0 0 0 Rosario cf 1 0 0 1 Shwmake dh 3 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 0 0 0 1 K.Cttam c 2 1 1 0

Atlanta 202 000 1xx – 5 Boston 010 100 1xx – 3

E_Ward (1), Downs 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dalbec (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Boston 7. 2B_Acuna Jr. (1), Munoz (1), Cottam (1). SB_Shewmake (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Ynoa W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 4 Hoekstra H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Toussaint H, 1 2 1 1 1 2 4 Minter H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 1 Matzek H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 De La Cruz S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 2 1

Boston Richards L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 2 1 Hart 1 1 2 0 2 0 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ward 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seabold 1 1 0 0 0 2 Grotz 1 0 1 0 1 0

HBP_by_Ward (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_2:53. A_1,852

