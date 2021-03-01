On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves 5, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 5 5 4 Totals 23 3 5 2
Acn Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 C.Arryo ss 2 0 0 0
Dmritte rf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0
O.Albes 2b 2 2 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 2b 1 1 0 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 1 0
Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 1 1 Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0
Br.Ball pr 0 0 0 0 J.Arauz 3b 2 0 1 0
Camargo ss 3 1 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 1 1 0
P.Ervin lf 2 0 1 0 Baldwin ph 1 0 0 0
D.Wters lf 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 1 1 0 0
Cntrras c 2 0 1 3 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 Y.Munoz dh 3 0 1 0
Ju.Dean ph 1 0 0 0 C.Pello rf 0 0 0 0
Adranza 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 1 0 0 0
Alxnder 3b 1 0 0 0 Rosario cf 1 0 0 1
Shwmake dh 3 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0
J.Bandy c 0 0 0 1
K.Cttam c 2 1 1 0
Atlanta 202 000 1xx 5
Boston 010 100 1xx 3

E_Ward (1), Downs 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dalbec (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Boston 7. 2B_Acuna Jr. (1), Munoz (1), Cottam (1). SB_Shewmake (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Ynoa W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 4
Hoekstra H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Toussaint H, 1 2 1 1 1 2 4
Minter H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 1
Matzek H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
De La Cruz S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 2 1
Boston
Richards L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 2 1
Hart 1 1 2 0 2 0
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ward 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seabold 1 1 0 0 0 2
Grotz 1 0 1 0 1 0

HBP_by_Ward (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Manny Gonzale.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:53. A_1,852

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday