On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves 6, Twins 0

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 3:42 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 0 5 0 Totals 29 6 11 4
M.Kpler rf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 0
Clstino pr 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0
B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 2 1 1 1
Polanco 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 1 0 0 0
Mi.Sano 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 1 1 0
Schmidt ph 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris cf 2 0 1 0
Krlloff lf 3 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 1 1 2
Astdllo c 2 0 1 0 Lnglers c 2 1 1 0
J.Rddle ss 3 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 2 0
Broxton dh 3 0 1 0 Alxnder pr 1 1 0 0
Miranda 3b 3 0 0 0 Almonte rf 1 0 1 1
Ju.Dean rf 1 0 0 0
J.Kpnis 2b 2 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 2b 0 0 0 0
Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0
Br.Ball 1b 1 0 0 0
Heredia dh 3 0 1 0
Minnesota 000 000 0xx 0
Atlanta 202 020 0xx 6

E_Law (1), Gibaut (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Adrianza (1), Langeliers (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_d’Arnaud (1). CS_Harris (1). SF_Almonte.

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Barnes L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 2
Coulombe 1 4 2 2 1 1
Law 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gibaut 1 3 2 1 1 1
Waddell 1 1 0 0 0 2
Winder 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Anderson W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 1 2
Smith H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0
Muller 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_2:22. A_1,666

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday