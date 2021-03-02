Braves 6, Twins 0

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|11
|4
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Clstino pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adranza ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Goins ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schmidt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hrris cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Krlloff lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Astdllo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Broxton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alxnder pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ju.Dean rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kzm Jr. 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sndoval 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Br.Ball 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heredia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
|Atlanta
|202
|020
|0xx
|–
|6
E_Law (1), Gibaut (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Adrianza (1), Langeliers (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_d’Arnaud (1). CS_Harris (1). SF_Almonte.
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnes L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Coulombe
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Law
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Waddell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winder
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muller
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_2:22. A_1,666
