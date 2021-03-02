Braves 6, Twins 0

Minnesota Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 0 5 0 Totals 29 6 11 4 M.Kpler rf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 0 Clstino pr 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 2 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 1 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 1 1 0 Schmidt ph 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris cf 2 0 1 0 Krlloff lf 3 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 1 1 2 Astdllo c 2 0 1 0 Lnglers c 2 1 1 0 J.Rddle ss 3 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 2 0 Broxton dh 3 0 1 0 Alxnder pr 1 1 0 0 Miranda 3b 3 0 0 0 Almonte rf 1 0 1 1 Ju.Dean rf 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 2b 0 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 Br.Ball 1b 1 0 0 0 Heredia dh 3 0 1 0

Minnesota 000 000 0xx – 0 Atlanta 202 020 0xx – 6

E_Law (1), Gibaut (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Adrianza (1), Langeliers (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_d’Arnaud (1). CS_Harris (1). SF_Almonte.

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Barnes L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 2 Coulombe 1 4 2 2 1 1 Law 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gibaut 1 3 2 1 1 1 Waddell 1 1 0 0 0 2 Winder 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Anderson W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 1 2 Smith H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 Muller 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_2:22. A_1,666

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.