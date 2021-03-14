On Air: Federal News Network program
Braves 8, Rays 7

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:21 pm
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 35 8 11 8
W.Frnco 3b 3 0 1 0 Acn Jr. rf 3 1 1 1
K.Padlo 3b 2 0 0 0 Almonte rf 2 1 1 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 2 0
R.Pinto c 2 1 1 0 Adranza 2b 2 1 1 3
W.Admes ss 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0
Tr.Gray ss 2 0 0 0 Br.Ball pr 1 0 0 0
Sllivan ph 0 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 1b 2 1 0 0 P.Ervin lf 1 0 0 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 1 1 2 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0
Phllips cf 1 1 1 0 Lnglers c 2 1 1 1
Jo.Lowe cf 3 0 1 0 Sndoval 3b 2 0 1 0
K.Smith dh 2 0 2 2 Kzm Jr. pr 1 1 1 1
Mstrbni ph 2 2 1 1 Incarte cf 2 1 1 0
R.Boldt lf 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
M.Gomez lf 2 1 1 2 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0
V.Brjan rf 2 0 2 0 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0
N.Lukes rf 2 0 1 0 J.Kpnis dh 3 1 1 2
E.Qiroz 2b 2 0 0 0 Morales ph 0 1 0 0
Edwards 2b 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 020 000 140 7
Atlanta 000 030 023 8

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Phillips (2), Smith (2), Brujan (1). HR_Kelly (2), Mastrobuoni (1), Gomez (2), Acuna Jr. (2), Adrianza (1), Langeliers (1), Kazmar Jr. (3), Kipnis (1). CS_Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Strotman 1 2 0 0 0 0
Castillo H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allie H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rios BS, 0-2 1 4 3 3 1 0
Moran 1 0 0 0 1 0
Head 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sanders 1 2 2 2 0 1
Zombro L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Atlanta
Dayton 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Jones 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 3
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson BS, 1-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Vodnik 1 3 3 3 0 1
Woods 1 2 1 1 0 1
Tarnok W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Welke; Second, John Bacon; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_3:02. A_1,961

