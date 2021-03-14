Braves 8, Rays 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|
|W.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Padlo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adranza 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Gray ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Ervin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Lowe cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sndoval 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith dh
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Kzm Jr. pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mstrbni ph
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Incarte cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Boldt lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gomez lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lukes rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Kpnis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morales ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edwards 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|140
|–
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|023
|–
|8
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Phillips (2), Smith (2), Brujan (1). HR_Kelly (2), Mastrobuoni (1), Gomez (2), Acuna Jr. (2), Adrianza (1), Langeliers (1), Kazmar Jr. (3), Kipnis (1). CS_Franco (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strotman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allie H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rios BS, 0-2
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Moran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sanders
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Zombro L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dayton
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson BS, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vodnik
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Woods
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tarnok W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Welke; Second, John Bacon; Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_3:02. A_1,961
