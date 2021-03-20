Braves 8, Red Sox 2

Boston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 8 7 6 Hrnndez cf 2 1 1 0 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 Jimenez cf 1 0 1 1 Almonte ph 2 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 1 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 1 0 0 0 Br.Ball 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 1 0 1 0 C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0 P.Ervin pr 2 1 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 1 A.Riley 3b 2 1 0 0 J.Arauz 3b 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 0 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 Camargo ss 2 1 1 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 Adranza 2b 3 0 3 2 Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris cf 0 1 0 0 Cordero dh 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 0 0 M.Chvis ph 2 0 0 0 Morales c 0 1 0 0 B.Dlbec 1b 4 1 2 0 Jackson c 2 1 1 3 C.Arryo ss 3 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 1 0 0 T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Wlson sp 2 0 0 0 R.Goins 2b 1 0 1 1

Boston 100 000 100 – 2 Atlanta 000 320 03x – 8

E_Dalbec (2). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Jimenez (2), Dalbec (2), Ozuna (2). HR_Jackson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Perez L, 2-1 5 6 5 5 5 3 Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Valdez 1 1 3 2 1 1

Atlanta Wilson W, 2-0 4 2-3 5 1 1 3 3 Minter H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1 Jackson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Valdez (Morales), Wilson (Verdugo).

WP_Perez, Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:42. A_2,055

