Braves 8, Red Sox 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|7
|6
|
|Hrnndez cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Almonte ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Ervin pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Yorke 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza 2b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
|Hrrmann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hrris cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cordero dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morales c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jackson c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Wlson sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Goins 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Boston
|100
|000
|100
|–
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|320
|03x
|–
|8
E_Dalbec (2). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Jimenez (2), Dalbec (2), Ozuna (2). HR_Jackson (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez L, 2-1
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Andriese
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson W, 2-0
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Minter H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Valdez (Morales), Wilson (Verdugo).
WP_Perez, Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:42. A_2,055
