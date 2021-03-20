On Air: Federal News Network program
Braves 8, Red Sox 2

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 4:00 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 8 7 6
Hrnndez cf 2 1 1 0 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0
Jimenez cf 1 0 1 1 Almonte ph 2 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 1 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Gttys rf 1 0 0 0 Br.Ball 1b 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 1 0 1 0
C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0 P.Ervin pr 2 1 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 1 A.Riley 3b 2 1 0 0
J.Arauz 3b 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 0 0 0 0
Gnzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 Camargo ss 2 1 1 0
N.Yorke 2b 1 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 Adranza 2b 3 0 3 2
Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris cf 0 1 0 0
Cordero dh 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 0 0
M.Chvis ph 2 0 0 0 Morales c 0 1 0 0
B.Dlbec 1b 4 1 2 0 Jackson c 2 1 1 3
C.Arryo ss 3 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 1 0 0
T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Wlson sp 2 0 0 0
R.Goins 2b 1 0 1 1
Boston 100 000 100 2
Atlanta 000 320 03x 8

E_Dalbec (2). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Jimenez (2), Dalbec (2), Ozuna (2). HR_Jackson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Perez L, 2-1 5 6 5 5 5 3
Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 1 1 3 2 1 1
Atlanta
Wilson W, 2-0 4 2-3 5 1 1 3 3
Minter H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1
Jackson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Valdez (Morales), Wilson (Verdugo).

WP_Perez, Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:42. A_2,055

