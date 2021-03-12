Braves 8, Twins 5

Atlanta Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 16 8 Totals 29 5 7 5 P.Ervin rf 2 1 1 0 L.Arrez 3b 3 0 2 2 Almonte rf 2 1 1 0 Miranda 3b 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Br.Ball 1b 2 2 2 0 A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 1 2 0 T.Hrris lf 2 1 2 1 Za.Wiel pr 1 0 0 0 Sndoval dh 3 1 2 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0 Shwmake ph 2 0 0 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 Mi.Sano 1b 2 1 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 1 2 3 A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 1 1 2 Jeffers c 2 0 0 1 Adranza ss 1 0 1 1 Bnuelos c 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 2 0 Garlick lf 2 1 1 1 R.Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi lf 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Broxton cf 2 1 1 1 M.Hrris cf 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 2 0 0 0 Jackson c 3 0 0 0 Lnglers c 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 102 000 32x – 8 Minnesota 000 500 00x – 5

LOB_Atlanta 10, Minnesota 4. 2B_Almonte (1), Harris (1), Kipnis (1), Arraez 2 (2). HR_Kazmar Jr. (2), Camargo (1). SB_Ervin (1). CS_Broxton (2). SF_Jeffers.

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Ynoa 3 3 3 3 3 4 Pfeifer 1 3 2 2 0 0 Toussaint W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 1 Minter S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Pineda 2 2-3 5 2 1 1 6 Vasquez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Thorpe 1 0 0 0 1 1 Colome H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rogers H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Duffey L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 2 Sparkman 1 4 2 2 1 1

PB_Jeffers.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_2:56. A_2,456

