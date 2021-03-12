On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves 8, Twins 5

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 4:14 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 16 8 Totals 29 5 7 5
P.Ervin rf 2 1 1 0 L.Arrez 3b 3 0 2 2
Almonte rf 2 1 1 0 Miranda 3b 1 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Br.Ball 1b 2 2 2 0 A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0
M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 1 2 0
T.Hrris lf 2 1 2 1 Za.Wiel pr 1 0 0 0
Sndoval dh 3 1 2 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0
Shwmake ph 2 0 0 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 0 0 0
Ja.Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 Mi.Sano 1b 2 1 0 0
Kzm Jr. 3b 2 1 2 3 A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0
Camargo ss 3 1 1 2 Jeffers c 2 0 0 1
Adranza ss 1 0 1 1 Bnuelos c 1 0 0 0
J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 2 0 Garlick lf 2 1 1 1
R.Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi lf 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Broxton cf 2 1 1 1
M.Hrris cf 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 2 0 0 0
Jackson c 3 0 0 0
Lnglers c 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 102 000 32x 8
Minnesota 000 500 00x 5

LOB_Atlanta 10, Minnesota 4. 2B_Almonte (1), Harris (1), Kipnis (1), Arraez 2 (2). HR_Kazmar Jr. (2), Camargo (1). SB_Ervin (1). CS_Broxton (2). SF_Jeffers.

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Ynoa 3 3 3 3 3 4
Pfeifer 1 3 2 2 0 0
Toussaint W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 1
Minter S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Pineda 2 2-3 5 2 1 1 6
Vasquez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Thorpe 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colome H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Duffey L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 2
Sparkman 1 4 2 2 1 1

PB_Jeffers.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

T_2:56. A_2,456

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development