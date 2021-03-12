Braves 8, Twins 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|16
|8
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|
|P.Ervin rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Arrez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Almonte rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|A.Rmine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Za.Wiel pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sndoval dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Shwmake ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grdon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adranza ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bnuelos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Goins 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Hrris cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lnglers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|102
|000
|32x
|–
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|500
|00x
|–
|5
LOB_Atlanta 10, Minnesota 4. 2B_Almonte (1), Harris (1), Kipnis (1), Arraez 2 (2). HR_Kazmar Jr. (2), Camargo (1). SB_Ervin (1). CS_Broxton (2). SF_Jeffers.
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Pfeifer
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Toussaint W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Vasquez
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thorpe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colome H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duffey L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Sparkman
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
PB_Jeffers.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.
T_2:56. A_2,456
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments