Brewers 10, Angels 9

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 5:43 pm
Los Angeles Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 9 9 9 Totals 29 10 14 10
Fltcher 2b 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson 2b 1 2 1 0
Barreto 2b 1 1 1 0 Pterson 2b 1 1 1 0
M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Narvaez dh 3 1 2 1
J.Adams cf 2 1 1 3 D.Czens pr 1 1 0 0
S.Ohtni dh 3 1 1 0 A.Grcia rf 3 1 3 2
B.Marsh ph 1 0 0 0 T.Tylor pr 1 1 1 0
A.Rndon 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Hiura 1b 2 1 0 0
Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 0 0 Z.Green 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Upton lf 2 2 2 3 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 1
Jon.Jay lf 2 0 0 0 Mathias 3b 1 1 1 1
A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0 Ma.Pina c 2 0 2 1
J.Rojas 1b 1 1 1 1 Flciano pr 1 0 1 2
D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0 D.Fsher cf 3 0 1 1
J.Adell rf 1 1 1 0 Mtchell cf 1 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0 McKnney lf 3 0 0 0
Li.Soto pr 0 1 0 0 B.Trang ss 3 1 1 1
Grterol c 1 0 1 1
Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0
Rengifo ss 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 020 232 0xx 9
Milwaukee 400 303 xxx 10

E_Suzuki (1), Turang (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Graterol (1), Narvaez (2), Pina 2 (2). 3B_Feliciano (1). HR_Adams (1), Rendon (1), Upton 2 (3), Rojas (2), Turang (1). SB_Taylor (1). SF_Pina.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 2 1-3 4 4 4 3 1
Rowen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Guerra 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Keller L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 2
Milwaukee
Woodruff 2 2 2 2 0 1
Suter BS, 0-1 2 2 2 2 0 2
Boxberger BS, 0-1 1 2 3 2 0 1
Topa W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 0 1
Perdomo S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Heaney (Robertson), Topa (Barreto).

WP_Topa.

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_2:21. A_2,156

