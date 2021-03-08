Brewers 10, Angels 9

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|9
|
|Totals
|29
|10
|14
|10
|
|Fltcher 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pterson 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Adams cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|D.Czens pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|B.Marsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tylor pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Wong 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Green 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jon.Jay lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Flciano pr
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Adell rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mtchell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li.Soto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rengifo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|020
|232
|0xx
|–
|9
|Milwaukee
|400
|303
|xxx
|–
|10
E_Suzuki (1), Turang (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Graterol (1), Narvaez (2), Pina 2 (2). 3B_Feliciano (1). HR_Adams (1), Rendon (1), Upton 2 (3), Rojas (2), Turang (1). SB_Taylor (1). SF_Pina.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Rowen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Keller L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Suter BS, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Boxberger BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Topa W, 1-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Perdomo S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Heaney (Robertson), Topa (Barreto).
WP_Topa.
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_2:21. A_2,156
