Brewers 6, Rangers 3

|Milwaukee
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Knr-Flf ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Tjeda ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lo.Cain dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|DShelds pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Czens rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ibnez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cor.Ray cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Clbrson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Green 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Terry 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.White cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|105
|000
|000
|–
|6
|Texas
|200
|000
|010
|–
|3
E_Culberson (2), Heim (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Texas 8. 2B_Vogelbach (4), Reyes (2). HR_Wong (4), Ibanez (1). SB_Guzman (1). SF_Garcia.
|Milwaukee
|Anderson W, 2-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Yardley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sanchez H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rasmussen
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bickford H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Foltynewicz L, 1-1
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Benjamin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Yardley (Guzman).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jose Nava.
T_2:43. A_10,859
