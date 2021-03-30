On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brewers 6, Rangers 3

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 34 3 7 3
Ko.Wong 2b 2 1 1 2 Knr-Flf ss 1 0 0 0
McKnney lf 2 0 1 0 A.Tjeda ss 3 0 0 0
Mtchell ph 1 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 2 1 1 0
Lo.Cain dh 3 1 1 0 J.Mrtin lf 3 0 0 0
Nttnghm ph 2 0 0 0 J.Gallo rf 2 1 1 0
C.Ylich lf 1 1 1 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0
B.Trang pr 2 1 0 0 Na.Lowe dh 3 0 2 1
A.Grcia rf 1 0 1 2 DShelds pr 1 0 0 0
D.Czens rf 2 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 0 1 1
Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 2 1 1 1
Cor.Ray cf 2 0 0 0 Br.Holt 3b 2 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 3 1 1 1 Clbrson 3b 1 0 0 0
Z.Green 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 1 0
Ma.Pina c 3 0 1 1 C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0
L.Maile c 1 0 0 0 E.White cf 2 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 1 0 0 0
Wstbrok 2b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 3 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 1 1 0 0 J.Hicks c 1 0 0 0
P.Reyes ss 2 0 1 0
Milwaukee 105 000 000 6
Texas 200 000 010 3

E_Culberson (2), Heim (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Texas 8. 2B_Vogelbach (4), Reyes (2). HR_Wong (4), Ibanez (1). SB_Guzman (1). SF_Garcia.

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson W, 2-1 5 6 2 2 2 4
Yardley 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Sanchez H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rasmussen 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Bickford H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Milner S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Foltynewicz L, 1-1 4 6 6 6 2 6
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Benjamin 2 1 0 0 0 3
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Yardley (Guzman).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:43. A_10,859

