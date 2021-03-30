Trending:
Brewers to start Woodruff against Minnesota on opening day

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Minnesota to kick off the 2021 season.

The Brewers went 15-14 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team last year and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game.

The Twins went 12-17 away from home in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits per game last year, batting .242 as a team.

INJURIES: Brewers: Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

