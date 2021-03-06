Trending:
Bridy has 2 TD runs, leads VMI over Western Carolina 30-7

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:31 pm
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Korey Bridy ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns to lead VMI to a 30-7 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

It was the second straight win for VMI (2-0, 2-0 Southern Conference), which opened its season with a 14-10 victory over then-No. 10 Furman, its first win over a ranked opponent since 2002.

Bridy scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and from the 1 late in the third. Both touchdowns capped long drives. Reece Udinski had a TD pass and completed 30 of 41 passes for 239 yards for the Keydets. Jerry Rice made field goals from 27, 29, and 32 yards.

Western Carolina’s Mikai Stanley ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:30 remaining to cap the scoring. Donnavan Spencer had 98 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Catamounts (0-6, 0-3), who played four games in the fall and had their first home game this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

