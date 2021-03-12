On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Broncos’ new GM has his work cut out for him in first year

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER BRONCOS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Shelby Harris, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, OT Elijah Wilkinson, RT Demar Dotson, S Will Parks, DT DeMarcus Walker, DT Sylvester Williams, DE Anthony Chickillo; QB Blake Bortles; CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Joseph Jones.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: ILB Alexander Johnson, WR Tim Patrick, RB Phillip Lindsay, TE Jake Butt, ILB Austin Calitro, DB Kevin Toliver II, LB Josh Watson.

NEEDS: New GM George Paton has a full plate of decisions beyond OLB Von Miller’s future and working out a long-term contract with S Justin Simmons, who was franchise tagged again. He has to rebuild a defense that has glaring holes in the secondary, an aging front and a linebacker corps that could use an upgrade. Paton’s predecessor, John Elway, stocked the offense the last two seasons with TEs, WRs and OL, but what about QB Drew Lock? He had a rough second season in 2020 and you can bet Paton will be on the lookout for a veteran to push/mentor Lock.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $32 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development