Sports News

Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds as The Citadel topped Western Carolina 100-86 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on Friday.

The Citadel (13-11) faced top-seeded UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Stephen Clark and Tyler Moffe added 18 points apiece for the Bulldogs, while Fletcher Abee chipped in 17.

The Citadel is 3-1 this season when scoring at least 100 points. The Citadel scored 68 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Mason Faulkner scored a season-high 29 points for the Catamounts (11-16). Kameron Gibson added 15 points, and Xavier Cork had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021

Sports News

Comments

