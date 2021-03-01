On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bryant looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 9-7) vs. Bryant (14-5, 10-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its fifth straight conference win against Mount St. Mary’s. Bryant’s last NEC loss came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 95-84 on Jan. 31. Mount St. Mary’s needed overtime to beat St. Francis (Pa.) by seven points on the road on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: Bryant’s Peter Kiss has averaged 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals while Michael Green III has put up 16.7 points and four rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 10-5 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 80 points or fewer and 4-5 when opponents exceed 80 points. The Mountaineers are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-10 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to just 62.2 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. Bryant has allowed an average of 75.9 points through 19 games (ranked 273rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday