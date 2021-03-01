Bryant looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 9-7) vs. Bryant (14-5, 10-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its fifth straight conference win against Mount St. Mary’s. Bryant’s last NEC loss came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 95-84 on Jan. 31. Mount St. Mary’s needed overtime to beat St. Francis (Pa.) by seven points on the road on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: Bryant’s Peter Kiss has averaged 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals while Michael Green III has put up 16.7 points and four rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 10-5 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 80 points or fewer and 4-5 when opponents exceed 80 points. The Mountaineers are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-10 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to just 62.2 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. Bryant has allowed an average of 75.9 points through 19 games (ranked 273rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.