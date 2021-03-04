Bucknell, Lafayette meet in Patriot League quarters

No. 6 seed Bucknell (4-6, 4-6) vs. No. 3 seed Lafayette (9-5, 9-5)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell is set to meet Lafayette in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament. Lafayette swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Jan. 10, when Bucknell made just five 3-pointers on 19 attempts while the Leopards hit 11 of 26 from distance en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Neal Quinn have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Funk has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Lafayette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 79.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The Bucknell defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 312th among Division I teams).

