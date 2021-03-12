Buffalo 81, Akron 74, OT

AKRON (1-1)
Ali 3-6 0-0 6, Freeman 4-9 3-4 11, Jackson 11-33 2-2 27, Tribble 3-6 0-0 6, Trimble 4-12 0-0 9, Dawson 3-8 1-1 9, Reece 2-2 0-0 4, Clarke 0-1 2-2 2, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 8-9 74.
BUFFALO (2-0)
Hardnett 3-7 0-1 6, Mballa 7-17 2-6 16, Williams 10-14 3-3 26, Graves 5-14 1-3 12, Segu 7-14 1-4 18, Bertram 1-3 1-2 3, Nickelberry 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 8-19 81.
Halftime_Buffalo 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Akron 6-26 (Jackson 3-10, Dawson 2-6, Trimble 1-7, Tribble 0-1, Ali 0-2), Buffalo 7-16 (Williams 3-4, Segu 3-5, Graves 1-5, Hardnett 0-1, Mballa 0-1). Fouled Out_Tribble, Marshall, Hardnett. Rebounds_Akron 37 (Freeman 14), Buffalo 48 (Mballa 20). Assists_Akron 13 (Jackson 5), Buffalo 14 (Williams, Segu 4). Total Fouls_Akron 18, Buffalo 18.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments