Butler 70, Xavier 69, OT

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 8:23 pm
BUTLER (9-14)

Golden 9-11 2-2 20, Nze 7-10 1-1 19, Bolden 1-8 1-2 4, Harris 7-17 4-4 21, Tate 0-7 0-0 0, Hodges 2-6 1-2 6, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-11 70.

XAVIER (13-7)

Carter 3-11 1-2 9, Freemantle 6-10 1-2 14, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Kunkel 2-6 0-0 5, Scruggs 3-8 2-2 10, Odom 7-9 0-0 14, Wilcher 3-8 0-0 7, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 4-6 69.

Halftime_Xavier 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 9-22 (Nze 4-4, Harris 3-5, Hodges 1-3, Bolden 1-4, Golden 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Tate 0-4), Xavier 9-21 (Carter 2-3, Scruggs 2-3, Jones 2-4, Freemantle 1-3, Wilcher 1-3, Kunkel 1-4, Odom 0-1). Fouled Out_Nze. Rebounds_Butler 26 (Golden 9), Xavier 32 (Jones 9). Assists_Butler 12 (Tate 3), Xavier 14 (Freemantle, Jones 4). Total Fouls_Butler 11, Xavier 13.

