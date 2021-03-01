Trending:
Butler 86, No. 25 DePaul 81

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 7:51 pm
BUTLER (3-16)

Adika 7-11 1-1 17, Diew 3-8 3-4 10, Atosu 8-15 6-6 22, Dowell 5-5 0-0 13, Parker 5-14 0-0 11, Ross 1-1 0-0 2, Scheetz 1-2 0-0 2, Sexton 3-5 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-61 10-11 86

DEPAUL (14-7)

Dallmann 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 3-10 0-0 7, Church 8-20 3-3 20, Daninger 0-4 0-0 0, Held 6-21 6-6 20, Allen 6-8 5-7 18, Purcell 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 4-14 1-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-81 15-18 81

Butler 19 21 30 16 86
DePaul 19 22 24 16 81

3-Point Goals_Butler 10-22 (Adika 2-2, Diew 1-4, Atosu 0-3, Dowell 3-3, Parker 1-5, Scheetz 0-1, Sexton 3-4), DePaul 10-37 (Dallmann 0-1, Bekelja 1-5, Church 1-4, Daninger 0-3, Held 2-12, Allen 1-1, Purcell 1-2, Rogers 4-9). Assists_Butler 17 (Atosu 5), DePaul 17 (Bekelja 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Butler 37 (Team 2-8), DePaul 42 (Allen 5-6). Total Fouls_Butler 15, DePaul 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

