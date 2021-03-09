On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Butler carries Drexel past Northeastern 74-67 in CAA tourney

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 12:17 am
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Butler had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lift Drexel to a 74-67 win over Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Assocation semifinals on Monday night.

The sixth-seeded Dragons will face eighth-seeded Elon in Tuesday’s championship game.

Zach Walton had 15 points for Drexel (11-7). Camren Wynter added 14 points and six rebounds. Xavier Bell had 11 points.

Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 30 points for the second-seeded Huskies (10-9). Tyson Walker added 23 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

