Sports News

Buzzer-beater Böhm sends N. Kentucky past Detroit Mercy

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:15 pm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — David Böhm scored 11 points and his put back of his own miss at the buzzer lifted Northern Kentucky past Detroit Mercy 70-69 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.

The fourth-seeded Norse (14-10) head to the semis to face No. 3 seed on Oakland on March 8.

Marques Warrick scored 20 points for Northern Kentucky, Bryson Langdon scored 17 with six assists and Trevon Faulkner scored 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bul Kuol had 20 points for the No. 5-seed Titans (12-10), Noah Waterman scored 19 and Antoine Davis 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

