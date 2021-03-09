Trending:
BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 2:35 am
PEPPERDINE (12-12)

Edwards 7-16 4-5 20, Zidek 1-8 2-2 5, Altman 4-6 0-1 8, Ross 7-24 1-2 16, Smith 5-9 4-4 15, Ohia Obioha 3-3 2-4 8, Chukwuka 1-2 1-2 3, Polk 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 29-72 14-20 77.

BYU (20-5)

George 1-5 0-0 2, Lohner 4-9 0-0 9, Haarms 5-8 8-8 18, Averette 5-11 5-6 16, Barcello 6-13 8-8 23, Johnson 2-6 1-2 6, Knell 2-4 0-0 5, Harward 1-3 1-3 3, Harding 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 23-27 82.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 5-27 (Edwards 2-4, Smith 1-2, Zidek 1-8, Ross 1-9, Chukwuka 0-1, Polk 0-3), BYU 7-21 (Barcello 3-5, Knell 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Averette 1-4, Lohner 1-4, George 0-1, Harding 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith, Averette. Rebounds_Pepperdine 34 (Edwards 9), BYU 42 (Lohner, Barcello 9). Assists_Pepperdine 11 (Edwards 5), BYU 12 (Averette 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 25, BYU 24.

