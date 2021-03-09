On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

BYU faces Gonzaga in WCC finals

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 9:30 am
1 min read
      

Brigham Young (20-5, 11-3) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (25-0, 16-0)

West Coast Conference Tourney Championship, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young and Gonzaga are prepared to match up in the Championship of the WCC tournament. In the regular season, Gonzaga won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when the Bulldogs outshot Brigham Young 50.8 percent to 48.3 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to an 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Barcello has connected on 49.5 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 18-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or less. The Cougars are 2-5 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has attempted 152 3-pointers and connected on 44.7 percent of them, and is 9 of 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Brigham Young and Gonzaga are ranked at the top of the WCC in terms of scoring. The Cougars are ranked second in the conference with 78.8 points per game while the Bulldogs are first at 92.3 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

