Sports News

Cal Poly 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 82

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 11:12 pm
CAL POLY (4-19)

Crowe 2-3 1-2 7, Koroma 7-9 2-3 18, Stevenson 3-8 2-2 9, Rogers 7-13 4-4 21, Smith 3-7 2-2 10, Sanders 3-5 2-2 10, Till 1-1 0-1 2, Jaakkola 4-6 2-2 10, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 15-18 87.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (6-10)

Hall 3-5 2-2 8, Lee 5-8 3-6 13, D.Maddox 5-10 3-3 15, T.Maddox 2-14 2-2 8, San Antonio 6-11 0-0 16, Spivey 4-11 5-5 17, Bradley 1-3 0-4 2, Wang 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-65 15-22 82.

Halftime_Cal Poly 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 12-18 (Rogers 3-5, Koroma 2-2, Sanders 2-2, Crowe 2-3, Smith 2-3, Stevenson 1-2, Prukop 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 13-35 (San Antonio 4-6, Spivey 4-11, D.Maddox 2-5, T.Maddox 2-10, Wang 1-3). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Cal Poly 27 (Stevenson, Rogers 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 31 (Hall 10). Assists_Cal Poly 19 (Smith 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 12 (T.Maddox 5). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 20, Cal St.-Fullerton 16. A_1 (12,000).

