California Baptist 79, Seattle 76

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:35 pm
SEATTLE (11-10)

Udenyi 5-8 0-2 10, Robinson 2-9 2-4 6, Trammell 5-18 15-15 26, Williamson 3-7 0-0 9, Grigsby 9-22 3-5 25, Henson 0-1 0-0 0, Pearre 0-0 0-0 0, Economou 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 20-26 76.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (13-9)

Gak 6-10 4-5 16, Armstrong 3-4 1-2 8, Nottage 4-10 2-3 13, Rowell 3-8 5-8 12, Thomas 7-11 0-0 15, Carbone 2-4 3-3 9, Wade 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 28-52 15-21 79.

Halftime_California Baptist 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-24 (Grigsby 4-7, Williamson 3-5, Trammell 1-10, Economou 0-1, Henson 0-1), California Baptist 8-24 (Nottage 3-7, Carbone 2-4, Armstrong 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Rowell 1-6, Gak 0-1). Rebounds_Seattle 36 (Udenyi 12), California Baptist 33 (Wade 10). Assists_Seattle 12 (Trammell 6), California Baptist 19 (Rowell 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, California Baptist 23.

