Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 9:00 pm
GARDNER-WEBB (11-15)

Reid 1-1 0-0 2, Cornwall 4-13 0-0 9, Falko 2-7 0-0 5, Mann 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 5-15 0-0 13, Sears 7-9 4-4 20, Dufeal 3-5 0-0 6, Selden 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 4-4 57.

CAMPBELL (16-9)

Lusane 5-9 0-0 11, Clemons 3-8 2-4 9, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Whitfield 5-12 7-7 18, Henderson 2-8 2-2 6, Thompson 3-4 0-0 8, Stajcic 3-4 0-0 8, Mokseckas 1-1 0-0 3, Carralero 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 11-13 63.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 7-27 (Williams 3-8, Sears 2-4, Falko 1-4, Cornwall 1-7, Dufeal 0-1, Selden 0-3), Campbell 8-15 (Stajcic 2-2, Thompson 2-3, Lusane 1-1, Mokseckas 1-1, Clemons 1-2, Whitfield 1-4, Carralero 0-1, McCullough 0-1). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 28 (Falko, Mann, Dufeal 5), Campbell 31 (Lusane 9). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (Cornwall 5), Campbell 15 (Whitfield, Thompson 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 15, Campbell 9. A_100 (3,095).

