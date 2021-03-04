Campbell 78, Radford 60

CAMPBELL (17-9)
Lusane 5-5 2-2 14, Clemons 8-10 3-5 19, McCullough 3-4 1-1 9, Whitfield 5-13 1-1 11, Henderson 4-6 2-2 10, Thompson 3-10 0-0 8, Carralero 1-2 2-2 4, Stajcic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-51 11-13 78.
RADFORD (15-12)
Mangum 1-7 2-2 4, C.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Djonkam 1-2 1-4 3, Ali 6-10 3-3 19, Lipscomb 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 5-9 3-4 16, Jules 1-2 1-2 3, Morton-Robertson 2-4 0-0 5, Jeffers 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Moses 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 19-47 13-19 60.
Halftime_Campbell 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 7-14 (Lusane 2-2, McCullough 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Stajcic 1-1, Clemons 0-1, Whitfield 0-3), Radford 9-21 (Ali 4-7, Hart 3-6, Moses 1-1, Morton-Robertson 1-2, Mangum 0-5). Rebounds_Campbell 22 (Lusane 8), Radford 20 (Mangum, Ali 4). Assists_Campbell 20 (Lusane 5), Radford 7 (Lipscomb, Jeffers 2). Total Fouls_Campbell 16, Radford 16. A_250 (3,205).
