Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Campbell 78, Radford 60

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

CAMPBELL (17-9)

Lusane 5-5 2-2 14, Clemons 8-10 3-5 19, McCullough 3-4 1-1 9, Whitfield 5-13 1-1 11, Henderson 4-6 2-2 10, Thompson 3-10 0-0 8, Carralero 1-2 2-2 4, Stajcic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-51 11-13 78.

RADFORD (15-12)

Mangum 1-7 2-2 4, C.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Djonkam 1-2 1-4 3, Ali 6-10 3-3 19, Lipscomb 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 5-9 3-4 16, Jules 1-2 1-2 3, Morton-Robertson 2-4 0-0 5, Jeffers 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Moses 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 19-47 13-19 60.

Halftime_Campbell 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 7-14 (Lusane 2-2, McCullough 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Stajcic 1-1, Clemons 0-1, Whitfield 0-3), Radford 9-21 (Ali 4-7, Hart 3-6, Moses 1-1, Morton-Robertson 1-2, Mangum 0-5). Rebounds_Campbell 22 (Lusane 8), Radford 20 (Mangum, Ali 4). Assists_Campbell 20 (Lusane 5), Radford 7 (Lipscomb, Jeffers 2). Total Fouls_Campbell 16, Radford 16. A_250 (3,205).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday