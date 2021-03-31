Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency. The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Demko, a second-round pick by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year’s second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, scoring two empty-net goals.

The 6-foot-4 American has a career record of 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|30 Scalable RPA & Intelligent...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law