On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Caps sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to 2-year extension

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 4:36 pm
< a min read
      

The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension on Sunday.

The seventh-year player has filled a depth role in serving as the team’s seventh defenseman since signing a one-year $800,000 contract with Washington in October.

He has one goal in nine games, and has an average of 15 minutes of ice time.

Van Riemsdyk broke into the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2014-15 season, and spent the previous three years with Carolina. Overall, he has 16 goals and 54 assists for 70 points in 373 games.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies