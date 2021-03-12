Cardinals 4, Astros 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fr.Nova 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kssnger ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rndon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Daniels rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|T.Jones pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|R.Grcia 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hnojosa 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pperski c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Dwson dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Brber ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|011
|100
|–
|3
|St. Louis
|000
|202
|00x
|–
|4
E_Garcia (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 3. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Hinojosa (1). HR_Garcia (1), Dawson (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Emanuel
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Webb H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Helsley W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Miller H, 2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gallegos H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Whitley S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackle.
T_2:36. A_1,352
