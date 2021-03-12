Trending:
Cardinals 4, Astros 3

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 8:55 pm
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
M.Straw cf 3 0 1 0 T.Edman 2b 3 0 1 0
McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff ss 1 0 0 0
J.Altve 2b 2 0 1 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0
Fr.Nova 2b 1 0 1 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Al.Diaz lf 0 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa pr 1 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 0
Kssnger ss 1 0 1 0 J.Rndon 2b 1 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 Crpnter dh 2 1 0 0
Daniels rf 1 0 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Y.Mlina c 4 1 2 2
T.Jones pr 1 1 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 2 2
R.Grcia 3b 2 1 1 1 Carlson rf 3 0 1 0
Hnojosa 3b 2 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 1 0
G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0
Pperski c 2 0 1 1
R.Dwson dh 1 1 1 1
C.Brber ph 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 011 100 3
St. Louis 000 202 00x 4

E_Garcia (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 3. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Hinojosa (1). HR_Garcia (1), Dawson (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Emanuel 3 3 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 3 2 2 0 0
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Wainwright 4 1 0 0 1 3
Webb H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Helsley W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Miller H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 1
Gallegos H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Whitley S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackle.

T_2:36. A_1,352

