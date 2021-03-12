Cardinals 4, Astros 3

Houston St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 8 4 M.Straw cf 3 0 1 0 T.Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff ss 1 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 2 0 1 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 Fr.Nova 2b 1 0 1 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 Al.Diaz lf 0 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa pr 1 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 0 Kssnger ss 1 0 1 0 J.Rndon 2b 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 Crpnter dh 2 1 0 0 Daniels rf 1 0 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Y.Mlina c 4 1 2 2 T.Jones pr 1 1 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 2 2 R.Grcia 3b 2 1 1 1 Carlson rf 3 0 1 0 Hnojosa 3b 2 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 1 0 G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0 Pperski c 2 0 1 1 R.Dwson dh 1 1 1 1 C.Brber ph 2 0 0 0

Houston 000 011 100 – 3 St. Louis 000 202 00x – 4

E_Garcia (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 3. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Hinojosa (1). HR_Garcia (1), Dawson (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Emanuel 3 3 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 3 2 2 0 0 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1 Taylor L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0 Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2

St. Louis Wainwright 4 1 0 0 1 3 Webb H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Helsley W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 Miller H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 1 Gallegos H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 Whitley S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackle.

T_2:36. A_1,352

