Cardinals 5, Nationals 5

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Perez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Cstro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kieboom pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ortga c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Parra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lster sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Ross rp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wnwrght sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crpnter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Au.Dean ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Washington
|010
|000
|310
|–
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|103
|–
|5
E_Ross (1), Mendoza (2), Ortega (1). LOB_Washington 4, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bell (5), Schwarber (2), Williams (1). HR_Schwarber (3), Dean (1). SB_O’Neill (2). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Robles, Molina.
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|McGowin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ross
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bacus BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Cabrera
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Cruz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jerry Meal.
T_2:54. A_1,289
