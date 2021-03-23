On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cardinals 5, Nationals 5

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 35 5 9 5
V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 1 T.Edman 2b 3 0 1 0
T.Trner ss 3 1 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 1 1 1 1
Ju.Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 1 0
H.Perez lf 1 0 0 0 Ngowski lf 1 0 0 0
Jo.Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0
S.Cstro 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Rndon 3b 1 0 1 1
Kieboom pr 1 1 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 1 0
Schwrbr lf 2 2 2 2 Ed.Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
Stvnson cf 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 0 1 0
L.Grcia 2b 3 0 2 1 Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0
Hrrison 2b 1 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 1
A.Avila c 2 0 0 0 D.Ortga c 1 0 0 0
G.Parra rf 1 0 0 0 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0
J.Lster sp 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 1 1 0
Hrnndez ph 1 0 0 0 L.Thmas rf 4 1 1 0
Jo.Ross rp 2 0 0 0 Wnwrght sp 2 0 0 0
Crpnter ph 1 0 0 0
Au.Dean ph 1 1 1 2
Washington 010 000 310 5
St. Louis 000 100 103 5

E_Ross (1), Mendoza (2), Ortega (1). LOB_Washington 4, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bell (5), Schwarber (2), Williams (1). HR_Schwarber (3), Dean (1). SB_O’Neill (2). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Robles, Molina.

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Lester 3 2-3 3 1 1 2 0
McGowin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ross 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Bacus BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
St. Louis
Wainwright 6 2 1 1 1 7
Cabrera 2-3 3 3 2 1 1
Cruz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes 1 1 1 1 1 1
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jerry Meal.

T_2:54. A_1,289

