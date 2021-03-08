Cardinals 7, Marlins 7

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|
|S.Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Edman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vi.Mesa ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Berti lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|P.DJong ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|L.Marte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Toerner pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill dh
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Perez ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chsholm 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Hurst cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Nunez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|400
|102
|000
|–
|7
|St. Louis
|300
|040
|000
|–
|7
E_Helsley (1), Nogowski (1). DP_Miami 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 13, St. Louis 5. 2B_Dickerson (2), Aguilar (1), Diaz (1), Goldschmidt (1), O’Neill (1). 3B_Perez (1). SB_Berti (1). SF_Marte.
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Lee H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detwiler BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Garrett
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poteet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guillen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim
|2
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Fernandez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ponce de Leon
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Miller H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Jones BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kruczynski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Detwiler (Sosa).
WP_Hernandez, Miller.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Andy Fletche.
T_3:36. A_1,203
