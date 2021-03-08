Trending:
Cardinals 7, Marlins 7

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      
Miami St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 33 7 8 7
S.Marte cf 3 1 1 0 T.Edman 2b 2 1 1 0
Vi.Mesa ph 3 0 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 2 0 0 0
Dckrson lf 3 2 3 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Berti lf 2 1 0 0 Ngowski 1b 2 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 1 Arenado 3b 2 1 1 0
Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 Mendoza 3b 3 1 0 0
G.Coper dh 3 1 2 2 P.DJong ss 1 1 0 0
J.Blday ph 1 1 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 1 0 0
Andrson 3b 3 0 1 0 Carlson rf 3 0 1 2
L.Marte 3b 1 0 0 1 Toerner pr 1 1 0 0
A.Dvall rf 3 0 0 0 O’Neill dh 2 0 1 3
Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0 D.Perez ph 2 0 1 2
Is.Diaz 2b 2 0 1 2 Knizner c 3 0 0 0
Chsholm 2b 2 0 1 1 S.Hurst cf 0 0 0 0
M.Rojas ss 1 0 1 0 L.Thmas cf 2 0 0 0
N.Nunez pr 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 3 1 1 0
Nvrreto c 2 0 1 0 C.Capel lf 1 0 0 0
Miami 400 102 000 7
St. Louis 300 040 000 7

E_Helsley (1), Nogowski (1). DP_Miami 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 13, St. Louis 5. 2B_Dickerson (2), Aguilar (1), Diaz (1), Goldschmidt (1), O’Neill (1). 3B_Perez (1). SB_Berti (1). SF_Marte.

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Hernandez 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 4
Lee H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bass H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detwiler BS, 0-1 1 3 4 4 1 0
Garrett 2 1 0 0 0 2
Poteet 1 0 0 0 1 1
Guillen 1 0 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Kim 2 1-3 6 4 4 1 2
Fernandez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ponce de Leon 2 3 1 1 1 4
Miller H, 1 2-3 0 2 2 2 1
Jones BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kruczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Detwiler (Sosa).

WP_Hernandez, Miller.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Andy Fletche.

T_3:36. A_1,203

