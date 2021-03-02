Cent. Michigan 81, Toledo 79

TOLEDO (19-7)
Millner 7-12 0-0 14, Shumate 2-5 3-4 7, Jackson 4-14 4-4 15, Littleson 5-8 2-3 16, Rollins 5-11 5-6 17, Saunders 0-5 2-2 2, Acunzo 2-2 4-4 8, Komagum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 20-23 79.
CENT. MICHIGAN (7-15)
Bissainthe 2-6 5-5 11, Muhammad 1-1 1-1 3, Beachler 2-9 2-2 8, Huffman 10-19 2-2 26, Murray 11-17 2-4 24, Mitchell 2-6 2-2 8, Hodgson 0-0 1-2 1, Weekly-McDaniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 15-18 81.
Halftime_Toledo 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 9-23 (Littleson 4-7, Jackson 3-7, Rollins 2-5, Millner 0-2, Saunders 0-2), Cent. Michigan 10-28 (Huffman 4-10, Bissainthe 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Beachler 2-8, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_Muhammad, Huffman. Rebounds_Toledo 32 (Jackson 14), Cent. Michigan 33 (Bissainthe 10). Assists_Toledo 8 (Jackson 4), Cent. Michigan 9 (Huffman 4). Total Fouls_Toledo 18, Cent. Michigan 23.
