Champagnie leads St. John’s past Seton Hall 81-71

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:06 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 22 points as St. John’s topped Seton Hall 81-71 on Saturday night.

Dylan Addae-Wusu had 14 points for St. John’s (16-10, 10-9 Big East Conference). Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and Greg Williams Jr. had 11.

St. John’s totaled 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (13-12, 10-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 13 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates. Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 77-68 on Dec. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

