Chelsea beats Sheffield United 2-0 to reach FA Cup semis

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 12:08 pm
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea reached the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday courtesy of Oliver Norwood’s own-goal and a late strike from Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute when it was yet to register a shot on target against the Premier League’s last-place team. Ben Chilwell’s drilled ball into the area deflected off Norwood and into the midfielder’s own net.

Christian Pulisic should have doubled the lead when sneaking in, but he could not dink the ball high enough to beat the onrushing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Pulisic also scuffed a strike that Ramsdale pushed away.

A key reprieve for Chelsea came when David McGoldrick nodded wide when unmarked deep in the home penalty area. And then substitute Ziyech capped a fine counterattack by striking low into the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

Chelsea is now 14 matches unbeaten since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

