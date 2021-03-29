Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|
|Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strumpf 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Mathisen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lobatón c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bryant 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leyba 3b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|An.Young lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martini rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carroll ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gushue pr-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Navas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel pr-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guilbeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holaday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sogard ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Querecuto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weber ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mella p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Locastro ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|201
|400
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Arizona 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Marte (1), Peralta (1), An.Young (1), Locastro (1), Pederson (1), Báez (1), Contreras (1). HR_Walker (1), Contreras (1), Hoerner (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Smith L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|Mella
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Navas
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies W,1-0
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Winkler H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brothers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Meisinger
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Workman (Locastro). WP_Chafin.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:59. A_3,597 (15,000).
