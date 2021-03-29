Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 6:21 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 36 7 12 7
Marte cf 2 0 1 0 Happ cf 1 1 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 3b-2b 2 1 1 3
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 Strumpf 2b 1 0 1 0
Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 2 3 1
Mathisen 1b 1 0 0 0 Lobatón c 2 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Vogt c 1 0 0 0 Wisdom 1b 2 0 1 0
Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0
Leyba 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 2 0 1 0
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 2
An.Young lf 1 0 1 0 Martini rf 2 0 0 0
Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Báez dh 2 0 1 0
Carroll ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gushue pr-dh 2 1 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 0 1 1
Navas p 0 0 0 0 Morel pr-lf 2 1 1 0
Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0 Bote 2b 2 0 1 0
Holaday ph 1 0 0 0 Avelino pr-3b 2 1 0 0
P.Smith rf 3 0 1 0 Sogard ss 2 0 0 0
Querecuto 3b 1 0 0 0 Weber ss 1 0 0 0
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0
Mella p 0 0 0 0
Locastro ph-cf 2 0 1 0
Arizona 000 100 000 1
Chicago 201 400 00x 7

DP_Arizona 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Marte (1), Peralta (1), An.Young (1), Locastro (1), Pederson (1), Báez (1), Contreras (1). HR_Walker (1), Contreras (1), Hoerner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
C.Smith L,0-1 3 2-3 8 7 7 1 5
Mella 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Navas 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Guilbeau 1 2 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Davies W,1-0 3 1-3 2 1 1 2 2
Winkler H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brothers 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Meisinger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Strop 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Workman (Locastro). WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

T_2:59. A_3,597 (15,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Global Crisis Exit Strategy: Energize...
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization