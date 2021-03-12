On Air: This Just In
Cincinnati 74, SMU 71

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:38 pm
CINCINNATI (1-0)

Vogt 3-3 0-0 6, Adams-Woods 2-7 4-4 10, Davenport 6-10 2-3 19, Saunders 5-6 2-3 12, Williams 3-11 7-11 14, M.Madsen 1-5 1-2 3, Eason 3-9 3-6 9, DeJulius 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-52 20-31 74.

SMU (0-1)

Chargois 3-9 0-2 7, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Bandoumel 2-9 1-1 6, Davis 9-17 13-17 35, McNeill 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 3-8 0-0 8, Jasey 1-1 1-3 3, Douglas 1-5 0-0 3, Jolly 3-7 0-1 7, Ray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 15-24 71.

Halftime_Cincinnati 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 8-18 (Davenport 5-7, Adams-Woods 2-4, Williams 1-4, M.Madsen 0-3), SMU 10-30 (Davis 4-7, Smith 2-5, Douglas 1-2, Chargois 1-4, Jolly 1-4, Bandoumel 1-6, McNeill 0-2). Fouled Out_Douglas. Rebounds_Cincinnati 37 (Davenport, Eason 7), SMU 36 (Chargois 12). Assists_Cincinnati 19 (Williams 6), SMU 11 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 20, SMU 21. A_776 (13,300).

