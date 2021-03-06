On Air: Encounter
Clemson 77, Pittsburgh 62

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 2:01 pm
PITTSBURGH (10-11)

Champagnie 6-13 0-0 13, Coulibaly 3-5 1-2 7, Ezeakudo 1-1 0-0 3, Sibande 3-4 0-1 7, Jeffress 0-2 4-4 4, Odukale 2-7 3-4 9, Horton 4-9 0-0 11, Brown 0-0 3-4 3, Drumgoole 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 20-45 13-17 62.

CLEMSON (16-6)

Baehre 2-4 0-0 4, Simms 5-8 1-2 12, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 2, Honor 2-7 0-0 6, Trapp 3-6 0-0 8, Dawes 7-10 2-3 21, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Tyson 5-6 4-4 16, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Newman 1-1 0-0 2, Prosper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 7-9 77.

Halftime_Clemson 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 9-18 (Horton 3-5, Odukale 2-3, Ezeakudo 1-1, Sibande 1-1, Drumgoole 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Jeffress 0-1), Clemson 12-25 (Dawes 5-8, Trapp 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Honor 2-5, Simms 1-2, Baehre 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 21 (Brown 5), Clemson 25 (Trapp 6). Assists_Pittsburgh 8 (Odukale 3), Clemson 18 (Simms, Dawes 5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 13, Clemson 13. A_1,876 (10,000).

