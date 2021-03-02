On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland St. 108, Fort Wayne 104, 3OT

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 9:54 pm
FORT WAYNE (8-15)

Carl 1-1 0-0 2, Planutis 6-10 2-2 17, Billups 4-10 0-0 11, Godfrey 8-21 4-7 23, Pipkins 7-13 2-3 19, Horton 6-10 0-0 15, Kpedi 3-4 2-2 8, DeJurnett 2-3 0-3 4, Walker 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 38-76 12-19 104.

CLEVELAND ST. (17-7)

Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Beaudion 6-14 3-4 17, Gomillion 9-17 4-5 22, Patton 13-24 4-5 30, Hodge 4-11 0-0 9, Eichelberger 7-12 5-7 20, Oglesby 2-2 0-0 5, Woodrich 1-3 0-0 3, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-87 16-21 108.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 16-36 (Pipkins 3-5, Horton 3-6, Planutis 3-6, Billups 3-8, Godfrey 3-10, Walker 1-1), Cleveland St. 6-18 (Beaudion 2-4, Eichelberger 1-1, Oglesby 1-1, Hodge 1-3, Woodrich 1-3, Patton 0-6). Fouled Out_Carl, Hodge. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 35 (Kpedi 9), Cleveland St. 43 (Gomillion, Patton 13). Assists_Fort Wayne 20 (Godfrey 12), Cleveland St. 21 (Gomillion 6). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 19, Cleveland St. 16.

