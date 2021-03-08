Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 8:44 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (10-11)

Allen 3-11 2-2 8, Gholston 4-12 1-2 10, Lucas 4-14 0-2 9, Thomas 12-19 1-2 25, Brown 2-6 2-3 6, Simms 1-6 2-2 4, Newby 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 8-13 65.

CLEVELAND ST. (18-7)

Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Beaudion 4-9 0-0 10, Gomillion 5-9 6-10 16, Patton 4-11 4-4 14, Hodge 4-8 0-0 9, Eichelberger 2-5 0-0 4, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 1-2 1-1 3, Woodrich 3-4 2-3 11, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 15-20 71.

Halftime_Milwaukee 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 3-17 (Newby 1-1, Gholston 1-5, Lucas 1-7, Brown 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Simms 0-2), Cleveland St. 8-17 (Woodrich 3-4, Patton 2-4, Beaudion 2-5, Hodge 1-2, Hill 0-1, Oglesby 0-1). Rebounds_Milwaukee 38 (Allen 15), Cleveland St. 34 (Patton 13). Assists_Milwaukee 13 (Lucas 7), Cleveland St. 18 (Patton 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Cleveland St. 14.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles