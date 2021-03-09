Trending:
Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 69

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 9:01 pm
OAKLAND (12-18)

Oladapo 2-7 0-0 4, Parrish 3-6 3-3 10, Townsend 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 5-11 10-11 22, Williams 5-19 0-0 15, Young 4-10 3-3 14, Kangu 0-3 0-0 0, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 16-17 69.

CLEVELAND ST. (19-7)

Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Beaudion 5-9 0-1 11, Gomillion 8-16 0-0 16, Patton 9-16 4-6 23, Hodge 7-14 0-0 15, Eichelberger 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 2-2 0-0 4, Oglesby 0-2 0-0 0, Woodrich 1-3 0-0 2, Greene 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 5-9 80.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 11-38 (Williams 5-17, Young 3-8, Moore 2-6, Parrish 1-3, Lampman 0-1, Kangu 0-3), Cleveland St. 3-15 (Beaudion 1-2, Patton 1-4, Hodge 1-5, Oglesby 0-2, Woodrich 0-2). Rebounds_Oakland 35 (Parrish 9), Cleveland St. 37 (Gomillion 13). Assists_Oakland 14 (Moore 7), Cleveland St. 20 (Beaudion 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 13, Cleveland St. 16.

