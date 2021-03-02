On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland St. beats Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104 in 3OT

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 11:27 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton scored 30 points with 13 rebounds and top-seeded Cleveland State fought off Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104 in triple overtime in a Horizon League Conference tournament game Tuesday night.

Algevon Eichelberger banked in a nearly straight-on 3-point bomb from 27 feet with four seconds left at the end of the second overtime to tie it at 89.

Eichelbarger, who scored a season-high 20 points, made a layup with 3:51 left in the third overtime to make it 93-92 and the Vikings (17-7) never trailed again.

Tre Gomillion had 22 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Cleveland State and Craig Beaudion scored 17.

Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points and distributed 12 assists for the 10th and final-seeded Mastodons (8-15). Jalon Pipkins scored 19 and Bobby Planutis 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

