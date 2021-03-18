Cleveland St. faces Houston in First Round

No. 15 seed Cleveland State (19-7) vs. No. 2 seed Houston (24-3)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Houston are set to collide in a NCAA First Round matchup. Houston earned a 91-54 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, while Cleveland State won 80-69 against Oakland on March 3.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Houston’s Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while DeJon Jarreau has put up 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Vikings, Torrey Patton has averaged 14.9 points and eight rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 28.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Houston is a perfect 21-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Cougars are 3-3 when opponents score more than 64 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Houston has 55 assists on 89 field goals (61.8 percent) across its past three games while Cleveland State has assists on 59 of 103 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 57.9 points per game this year, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

