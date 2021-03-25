Listen Live
Sports News

Clippers Kawhi Leonard to sit versus Spurs with sore foot

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 7:24 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Thursday’s rematch against the San Antonio Spurs with a sore right foot.

Leonard was not listed on the team’s injury report, but Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said the injury “just came up” prior to the second game of a back-to-back in San Antonio.

Leonard left the court quickly Wednesday night following Los Angeles’ 134-101 victory over his former team. Neither he nor Lue mentioned any injury or soreness following the game.

The All-Star forward had 25 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in 32 minutes against the Spurs. He finished 9 for 12 shooting, making both of his 3-point attempts and all five of his free throws in his fourth game in San Antonio after the Spurs traded him to the Toronto Raptors following the 2018 season.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Leonard has missed eight games this season, primarily for rest.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 GitLab Gives!
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Medal of Honor Day, March 25