Coastal Carolina 77, Stetson 72, OT

STETSON (12-15)
Diawara 0-3 1-4 1, Wuor 0-1 2-2 2, Perry 6-15 2-2 16, Valdez 3-7 2-2 11, Panzo 0-0 0-0 0, Johnston 2-11 2-2 7, C.Jones 10-14 6-9 28, Swenson 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 24-58 16-23 72.
COASTAL CAROLINA (18-7)
Mostafa 9-13 4-10 22, Dibba 4-11 3-5 11, Green 3-7 0-1 7, D.Jones 4-9 0-2 9, Williamson 3-5 0-0 7, Dixon 4-10 8-12 17, Tipler 0-6 2-2 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-32 77.
Halftime_Stetson 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 8-26 (Valdez 3-6, C.Jones 2-3, Perry 2-7, Johnston 1-8, Swenson 0-2), Coastal Carolina 4-16 (Williamson 1-3, Dixon 1-4, Green 1-4, D.Jones 1-4, Tipler 0-1). Fouled Out_Wuor, Swenson, Mostafa, D.Jones. Rebounds_Stetson 36 (C.Jones 10), Coastal Carolina 39 (Mostafa 12). Assists_Stetson 10 (Swenson 4), Coastal Carolina 17 (Dibba 8). Total Fouls_Stetson 28, Coastal Carolina 20.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments