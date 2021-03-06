Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Coastal Carolina beats Troy 86-68 in Sun Belt tourney

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:41 pm
< a min read
      

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 20 points as Coastal Carolina topped Troy 86-68 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

Garrick Green had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (16-6). Deanthony Tipler added 13 points. Tyrik Dixon had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers play Appalachian State in the semifinals Sunday.

Zay Williams had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (11-17). Duke Miles added 14 points. Jakevan Leftridge had 11 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday