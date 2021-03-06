Colgate 77, Boston U. 69

BOSTON U. (7-11)
Mathon 5-9 4-4 14, Harper 4-10 0-0 9, McCoy 11-20 3-3 27, Tynen 2-6 0-0 5, Whyte 3-14 5-5 12, Pascoe 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-1 2-2 2, Hemphill 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Petcash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 14-14 69.
COLGATE (12-1)
Records 4-6 3-9 11, Burns 5-13 5-6 16, Cummings 0-6 4-6 4, Richardson 4-8 7-10 16, Moffatt 1-2 4-7 6, Ferguson 6-10 1-1 16, Lynch-Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Thomson 3-6 0-0 6, Maynard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 24-39 77.
Halftime_Colgate 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 5-21 (McCoy 2-5, Tynen 1-4, Whyte 1-4, Harper 1-5, Brewster 0-1, Hemphill 0-1, Pascoe 0-1), Colgate 5-20 (Ferguson 3-5, Richardson 1-4, Burns 1-6, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Maynard 0-1, Cummings 0-3). Fouled Out_Tynen. Rebounds_Boston U. 36 (Mathon 14), Colgate 39 (Records, Moffatt 7). Assists_Boston U. 9 (Mathon, Harper, Hemphill 2), Colgate 9 (Burns, Richardson 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 27, Colgate 17.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments