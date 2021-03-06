Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colgate 77, Boston U. 69

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:10 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON U. (7-11)

Mathon 5-9 4-4 14, Harper 4-10 0-0 9, McCoy 11-20 3-3 27, Tynen 2-6 0-0 5, Whyte 3-14 5-5 12, Pascoe 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-1 2-2 2, Hemphill 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Petcash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 14-14 69.

COLGATE (12-1)

Records 4-6 3-9 11, Burns 5-13 5-6 16, Cummings 0-6 4-6 4, Richardson 4-8 7-10 16, Moffatt 1-2 4-7 6, Ferguson 6-10 1-1 16, Lynch-Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Thomson 3-6 0-0 6, Maynard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 24-39 77.

Halftime_Colgate 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 5-21 (McCoy 2-5, Tynen 1-4, Whyte 1-4, Harper 1-5, Brewster 0-1, Hemphill 0-1, Pascoe 0-1), Colgate 5-20 (Ferguson 3-5, Richardson 1-4, Burns 1-6, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Maynard 0-1, Cummings 0-3). Fouled Out_Tynen. Rebounds_Boston U. 36 (Mathon 14), Colgate 39 (Records, Moffatt 7). Assists_Boston U. 9 (Mathon, Harper, Hemphill 2), Colgate 9 (Burns, Richardson 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 27, Colgate 17.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday