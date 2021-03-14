Colgate 85, Loyola (Md.) 72

LOYOLA (MD.) (2-0)

Aldama 5-13 2-2 13, Dike 2-4 0-4 4, Andrews 9-12 1-1 20, Jones 1-3 2-2 5, Spencer 1-6 1-2 4, Hart 4-15 2-4 11, Faure 4-7 1-1 9, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Holcombe 1-1 0-0 2, Norton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 9-16 72.

COLGATE (2-0)

Records 4-7 0-0 8, Burns 6-11 2-2 16, Cummings 3-10 1-1 10, Richardson 6-12 1-2 17, Moffatt 4-4 1-2 11, Ferguson 5-8 3-5 16, Woodward 2-4 1-2 5, Lynch-Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Maynard 1-2 0-0 2, Thomson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 9-14 85.

Halftime_Colgate 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 5-22 (Andrews 1-3, Jones 1-3, Spencer 1-3, Aldama 1-5, Hart 1-6, Faure 0-2), Colgate 14-23 (Richardson 4-6, Ferguson 3-4, Cummings 3-5, Moffatt 2-2, Burns 2-4, Maynard 0-1, Thomson 0-1). Fouled Out_Spencer. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 31 (Aldama, Dike 7), Colgate 27 (Records, Richardson 5). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 12 (Aldama 3), Colgate 18 (Burns, Richardson 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 13, Colgate 15.

