Colgate routs Bucknell 105-75 in Patriot League tourney

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:23 pm
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records set a career-high 21 points and Colgate thrashed Bucknell 105-75 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Wednesday night.

No. 2-seed Colgate will face upstart ninth seed Loyola (6-10) for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Jordan Burns had 18 points and seven assists for Colgate (13-1), Nelly Cummings scored 14 and Jack Ferguson 12. Colgate has won both contests this season when at least reaching the century mark, and Wednesday’s effort was a season high.

Colgate entered the contest with the fourth-highest scoring offense in NCAA Division I averaging 86 points per game.

John Meeks scored 23 points for Bucknell (5-7) and Andrew Funk 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

