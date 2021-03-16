College Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 22
Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 11:30 a.m.
Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 2:30 p.m.
Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m.
Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, March 23
Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Wednesday, March 24
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments