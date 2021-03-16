On Air: Innovation in Government
College Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 2:52 pm
All Times EDT
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 22

Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 11:30 a.m.

Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 2:30 p.m.

Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m.

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Tuesday, March 23

Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Championship
Wednesday, March 24

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

