College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT Quarterfinals Monday, March 22

Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 11:30 a.m.

Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 2:30 p.m.

Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m.

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, March 23

Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Championship Wednesday, March 24

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

