College Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 22
Stetson 53, Bowling Green 52
Coastal Carolina 93, Bryant 82
Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m.
Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, March 23
Stetson vs. Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood-Pepperdine winner vs. Bellarmine-Army winner, 8:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Wednesday, March 24
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments