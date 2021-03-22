On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
College Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 4:52 pm
All Times EDT
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 22

Stetson 53, Bowling Green 52

Coastal Carolina 93, Bryant 82

Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m.

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Tuesday, March 23

Stetson vs. Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood-Pepperdine winner vs. Bellarmine-Army winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship
Wednesday, March 24

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

