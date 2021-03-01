Monday, Mar. 1
EAST
Dayton 55, St. Bonaventure 52
Marist 65, Quinnipiac 52
Syracuse 72, North Carolina 70
SOUTH
Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57
Longwood 77, UNC-Asheville 61
MVSU 67, Grambling St. 63
Nicholls 87, Northwestern St. 71
Radford 67, Hampton 52
Saint Joseph’s 76, Richmond 73
Texas Southern 68, Alabama A&M 58
Virginia 62, Miami 51
W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59
Winthrop 83, High Point 54
MIDWEST
Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51
Saint Louis 78, UMass 57
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 66, Texas A&M-CC 47
New Orleans 88, Incarnate Word 72
Sam Houston St. 83, Houston Baptist 70
Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 66
___
