Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 1:01 pm
Monday, Mar. 1

EAST

Dayton 55, St. Bonaventure 52

Marist 65, Quinnipiac 52

Syracuse 72, North Carolina 70

SOUTH

Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57

Longwood 77, UNC-Asheville 61

MVSU 67, Grambling St. 63

Nicholls 87, Northwestern St. 71

Radford 67, Hampton 52

Saint Joseph’s 76, Richmond 73

Texas Southern 68, Alabama A&M 58

Virginia 62, Miami 51

W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59

Winthrop 83, High Point 54

MIDWEST

Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51

Saint Louis 78, UMass 57

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 66, Texas A&M-CC 47

New Orleans 88, Incarnate Word 72

Sam Houston St. 83, Houston Baptist 70

Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 66

